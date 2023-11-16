Education Ministry calls for immediate investigation on death of student due to school wall collapse

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha has instructed the officials of the Zonal Education Office to conduct an investigation and to provide an immediate report into the death of the grade 1 student and several others being injured after a wall made of concrete with taps collapsed in the Weragoda School in Wellampitiya yesterday (November 15).

Accordingly, the Jayawardenapura Zonal Education Office stated that they will immediately initiate an investigation regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Western Province Governor Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Goonetileke says that a committee has been appointed to investigate the incident and gave instructions to the Chief Secretary of Western Province Pradeep Yasaratne to provide a report within a week.

The Governor stated that after receiving the relevant report within a week, necessary measures will be taken against the culprits.

A 06-year-old student was dead while five other students were injured after a wall of Weragoda School in Wellampitiya collapsed on the group of students on Wednesday (November 15).

Accordingly, five students were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition, and that the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained serious injuries.

However, following this incident, a group of local residents had attacked the principal of the school.

Due to the unrest, the academic activities of the school have been temporarily suspended, and will recommence on Monday (November 20).