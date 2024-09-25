Sri Lanka’s Tourism set for growth after peaceful election

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is expecting steady growth after the recent presidential election, which was considered one of the most peaceful in the country’s history, according to Sri Lanka Tourism.

The newly elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has made tourism a priority, promising to maximize its potential.

This commitment, along with efforts from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), is boosting confidence in the country’s tourism sector, as stated by these organizations.

“We are confident in reaching new heights and offering travellers an unmatched experience. Along with our famous natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, we are introducing new and improved tourism options. As Sri Lanka begins this exciting chapter, the message to global tourists is clear: Come back and experience something special,” said SLTPB Chairman Chalaka Gajabahu.

SLTDA Chairman Priantha Fernando added that their goal is to develop Sri Lanka’s tourism sustainably, benefiting local communities and promoting regional tourism.

He also stressed the need to help the industry recover from its current financial challenges.

Sri Lanka is taking further steps to attract more visitors. Starting in October, visa-free travel will be available for citizens of 39 countries, and there is hope for the return of the simplified Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, depending on a court ruling.

With these initiatives, tourism authorities are confident of reaching their goal of 2.3 million tourist arrivals in 2024.

Sri Lanka’s reputation as a top travel destination is well-established. CEOWORLD magazine ranked it fifth among the ‘World’s Best Countries to Visit in Your Lifetime 2024,’ and Forbes listed it as the fourth-best destination for solo travellers in 2024.

Additionally, TripAdvisor ranked Colombo, the country’s lively commercial hub, as the seventh-best destination in the ‘Culture Destinations – World’ category of its Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024. With a renewed focus on hospitality and accessibility, Sri Lanka is ready to welcome a new wave of travellers eager to explore its unique charm.