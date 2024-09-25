Private bank officer arrested for alleged attempt to bribe police
The Matale Police report the arrest of an officer from a private bank responsible for vehicle repossession, who allegedly attempted to bribe the officer-in-charge of the complaints division with Rs. 5,000 to expedite the filing of a complaint regarding the repossession of a lorry.
The suspect, identified as a resident of the Mapakanda area in Nawalapitiya, had arrived at the Matale Police Station to file a complaint about the repossession. He claimed to be an officer authorized by the private bank for vehicle repossessions.
During the process, the suspect presented a power of attorney letter, sent by the private bank via email, to the officer-in-charge. However, police noted that the letter lacked the official stamp or signature of the authorized officer. They instructed the suspect to return with a proper letter bearing the name, stamp, and signature of the authorized officer.
Later, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe the chief police inspector by placing a Rs. 5,000 note among the documents, requesting that the complaint be filed immediately.
