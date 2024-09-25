Tender announced for second terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport
A tender has been called for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, stated that the terminal will be constructed with the assistance of a Japanese loan.
Although the terminal’s construction was initially planned in 2019, the project was delayed due to the economic crisis.
The Secretary further noted that the new terminal will have the capacity to accommodate 9 million passengers annually.
Currently, the first passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake serves 6 million passengers annually.
With the construction of the second terminal, the airport’s total capacity will increase to 15 million passengers annually, according to K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Tender announced for second terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport September 25, 2024
- Private bank officer arrested for alleged attempt to bribe police September 25, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Tourism set for growth after peaceful election September 25, 2024
- Sri Lanka President discusses economic stabilization with key officials September 25, 2024
- Sri Lanka General Election set for November 14, 2024 September 24, 2024