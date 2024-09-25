Tender announced for second terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport

Posted by Editor on September 25, 2024 - 12:17 pm

A tender has been called for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, stated that the terminal will be constructed with the assistance of a Japanese loan.

Although the terminal’s construction was initially planned in 2019, the project was delayed due to the economic crisis.

The Secretary further noted that the new terminal will have the capacity to accommodate 9 million passengers annually.

Currently, the first passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake serves 6 million passengers annually.

With the construction of the second terminal, the airport’s total capacity will increase to 15 million passengers annually, according to K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.