IMF chief confident in Sri Lanka’s future under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Editor on September 25, 2024 - 2:39 pm

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has expressed confidence in the leadership of newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In a congratulatory letter, Georgieva assured that the IMF will remain a strong partner and is ready to help Sri Lanka achieve its development and reform goals under the ongoing IMF-supported program.

She highlighted the excellent relationship the IMF has had with Sri Lanka over the years and said that Dissanayake’s leadership will bring stability, prosperity, and inclusive growth to the country.

Georgieva also emphasized the importance of continuing to build on the gains that have helped Sri Lanka recover from one of its worst economic crises.

She looks forward to deepening the relationship between the IMF and Sri Lanka, and wished the new president success.