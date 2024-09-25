Sri Lankan President appoints new governors for nine provinces

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed new governors for nine provinces today (September 25) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The list of governors appointed today is as follows:

Mr. Hanif Yusuf – Governor of the Western Province Mr. Sarath Bandara Samarasinghe Abayakon – Governor of the Central Province Mr. Bandula Harischandra – Governor of the Southern Province Mr. Tissa Kumarasiri Warnasuriya – Governor of the North Western (Wayamba) Province Mr. Wasantha Kumara Wimalasiri – Governor of the North Central Province Mr. Nagalingam Vethanayagam – Governor of the Northern Province Mr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekara – Governor of the Eastern Province Mrs. Champa Janaki Rajaratne – Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province Mr. Kapila Jayasekara – Governor of the Uva Province

The President’s Secretary, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the occasion.