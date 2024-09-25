Sri Lankan President appoints new governors for nine provinces
Posted by Editor on September 25, 2024 - 4:20 pm
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed new governors for nine provinces today (September 25) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
The list of governors appointed today is as follows:
- Mr. Hanif Yusuf – Governor of the Western Province
- Mr. Sarath Bandara Samarasinghe Abayakon – Governor of the Central Province
- Mr. Bandula Harischandra – Governor of the Southern Province
- Mr. Tissa Kumarasiri Warnasuriya – Governor of the North Western (Wayamba) Province
- Mr. Wasantha Kumara Wimalasiri – Governor of the North Central Province
- Mr. Nagalingam Vethanayagam – Governor of the Northern Province
- Mr. Jayantha Lal Ratnasekara – Governor of the Eastern Province
- Mrs. Champa Janaki Rajaratne – Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province
- Mr. Kapila Jayasekara – Governor of the Uva Province
The President’s Secretary, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also present at the occasion.
