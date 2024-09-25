Supreme Court of Sri Lanka orders remand of immigration chief Harsha Ilukpitiya

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (September 25) ordered the remand of the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Ilukpitiya.

This order was issued due to his failure to comply with an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court on August 2, 2024, which nullified the government’s decision to issue visas under the electronic visa system.

The order was made by a panel of Supreme Court judges, Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumuduni Wickramasinghe, and Achala Wengappuli.

Previously, the court had issued an interim injunction directing the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to issue visas under the previous visa issuance system, overriding the electronic visa system.

However, despite more than a month having passed, the Controller General had willfully neglected to comply with the court’s order.

On September 13, 2024, petitioners Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rauff Hakeem, and M.A. Sumanthiran informed the court through motions, requesting appropriate legal action against him.

After reviewing the case, the judges concluded that it appeared the Controller General had deliberately ignored the court’s order and directed the petitioners to file contempt of court charges against him.

During today’s hearing, the petitioners filed contempt of court charges against the Controller General before the Supreme Court, and the charges were read out to him in open court.

The panel of judges emphasized that disregarding the highest court’s order was a serious matter and reiterated their responsibility to uphold the rule of law. They then ordered prison officials to take him into custody.

Accordingly, the court ordered that he remain in remand custody until the conclusion of the petition hearings.