Sri Lanka President discusses economic stabilization with key officials

A discussion was held on Tuesday afternoon (September 24) between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Central Bank Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana.

During the discussion, they extensively addressed several issues affecting the country’s economy, including its current state and measures to stabilize it.