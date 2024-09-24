Sri Lanka General Election set for November 14, 2024

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 11:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s general election will be held on November 14, 2024, with nominations for the upcoming election being accepted from October 4 to October 11, 2024.

Following the election, the new Parliament is scheduled to convene on November 21, 2024.

This was announced in an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who dissolved the Parliament of Sri Lanka, effective from midnight on September 24, 2024.