Sri Lankan President dissolves Parliament, effective midnight today
September 24, 2024
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has decided to dissolve Parliament as of midnight today (September 24).
The relevant gazette notification has been signed by President Dissanayake and has already been sent to the Government Printer.
The Government Printer has confirmed receipt of the gazette notification related to the dissolution of Parliament.
Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to make a special statement addressing the nation tomorrow (September 25) at 7:30 PM.
