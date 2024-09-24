Sri Lanka President to address the nation on September 25, 2024
Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 10:05 pm
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to make a special statement addressing the nation tomorrow (September 25) at 7:30 PM.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidential election held on September 21, 2024, securing 5,740,179 votes and being elected as the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.
