Sri Lanka President to address the nation on September 25, 2024

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 10:05 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to make a special statement addressing the nation tomorrow (September 25) at 7:30 PM.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidential election held on September 21, 2024, securing 5,740,179 votes and being elected as the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.