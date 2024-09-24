Sep 24 2024 September 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka appoints new secretaries for 15 ministries

September 24, 2024

New Secretaries have been appointed for 15 ministries in Sri Lanka, including the positions of Prime Minister’s Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The full list of appointments is as follows:

  1. Mr. G.P. Saputantri – Secretary to the Prime Minister
  2. Mr. W.M.D.J. Fernando – Cabinet Secretary
  3. Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation
  4. Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardena – Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning, and Tourism
  5. Mrs. Aruni Wijewardena – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  6. Ms. J.M.T. Jayasundara – Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology
  7. Mr. K. Maheson – Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Children, Youth Affairs, and Sports
  8. Mr. M.M. Naimuddin – Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Development
  9. Mr. A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu – Secretary to the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing, and Construction
  10. Mr. Palitha Gunaratne Mahipala – Secretary to the Ministry of Health
  11. Mr. W.P.P. Yasaratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour
  12. Mr. B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthy – Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation, and Community Infrastructure
  13. Mr. M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources
  14. Mr. H.S.S. Thuiyakontha – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
  15. Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security
  16. Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
  17. Professor K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala – Secretary to the Ministry of Energy
