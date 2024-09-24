Sri Lanka appoints new secretaries for 15 ministries
New Secretaries have been appointed for 15 ministries in Sri Lanka, including the positions of Prime Minister’s Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).
The full list of appointments is as follows:
- Mr. G.P. Saputantri – Secretary to the Prime Minister
- Mr. W.M.D.J. Fernando – Cabinet Secretary
- Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra – Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation
- Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardena – Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning, and Tourism
- Mrs. Aruni Wijewardena – Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Ms. J.M.T. Jayasundara – Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology
- Mr. K. Maheson – Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Children, Youth Affairs, and Sports
- Mr. M.M. Naimuddin – Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Development
- Mr. A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu – Secretary to the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing, and Construction
- Mr. Palitha Gunaratne Mahipala – Secretary to the Ministry of Health
- Mr. W.P.P. Yasaratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour
- Mr. B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthy – Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation, and Community Infrastructure
- Mr. M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe – Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources
- Mr. H.S.S. Thuiyakontha – Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
- Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security
- Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne – Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
- Professor K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala – Secretary to the Ministry of Energy
