Sri Lanka appoints new ministers in recent swearing-in event

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 5:53 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assumed several critical ministerial portfolios today (September 24).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the following ministerial portfolios:

Defence, Finance

Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning and Tourism

Energy

Agriculture, Land, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath was also sworn in today as a minister.

Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:

Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media

Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

Public Security

Foreign Affairs

Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure

Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction

Earlier, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in front of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

In addition to her role as Prime Minister, Dr. Amarasuriya was appointed as minister of several ministries.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been given the following Ministerial portfolios:

Justice, Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour

Education, Science and Technology

Women, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports

Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Co-operative Development, Industries and Entrepreneur Development

Health

MP Lakshman Nipunaarachchi, former MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, and Wasantha Samarasinghe, as well as Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, and Sampath Thuyacontha, were also present at the event.