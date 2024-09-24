Sri Lanka appoints new ministers in recent swearing-in event
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assumed several critical ministerial portfolios today (September 24).
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the following ministerial portfolios:
- Defence, Finance
- Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning and Tourism
- Energy
- Agriculture, Land, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath was also sworn in today as a minister.
Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:
- Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
- Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
- Public Security
- Foreign Affairs
- Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure
- Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction
Earlier, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in front of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
In addition to her role as Prime Minister, Dr. Amarasuriya was appointed as minister of several ministries.
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been given the following Ministerial portfolios:
- Justice, Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour
- Education, Science and Technology
- Women, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports
- Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Co-operative Development, Industries and Entrepreneur Development
- Health
MP Lakshman Nipunaarachchi, former MPs Sunil Handunnetti, Bimal Ratnayake, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, and Wasantha Samarasinghe, as well as Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, and Sampath Thuyacontha, were also present at the event.
