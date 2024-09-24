Vijitha Herath sworn in as minister
Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 5:33 pm
Vijitha Herath, a National People’s Power (NPP) MP, was sworn in as a minister today (September 24).
Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:
- Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
- Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
- Public Security
- Foreign Affairs
- Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure
- Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction
