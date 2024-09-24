Sep 24 2024 September 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Vijitha Herath sworn in as minister

September 24, 2024

Vijitha Herath

Vijitha Herath, a National People’s Power (NPP) MP, was sworn in as a minister today (September 24).

Vijitha Herath will hold the following Ministerial portfolios:

  • Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security and Mass Media
  • Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation
  • Public Security
  • Foreign Affairs
  • Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community, Infrastructure
  • Rural and Urban development, Housing and Construction
