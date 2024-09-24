Sajith Premadasa rejects alliance with UNP for upcoming Sri Lankan General Election
The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sajith Premadasa, has decided not to collaborate with the United National Party (UNP) for the upcoming general election in Sri Lanka.
On September 23, 2024, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe suggested forming an alliance between the UNP and the SJB to contest the upcoming general election together.
SJB leader Sajith Premadasa responded to a statement indicating that if he had contested alongside Ranil Wickremesinghe, he could have won the election this time.
“If you only look at the numbers, you can come to such a conclusion. But when you conduct a deeper political analysis, it is clear that this is not the truth or reality.”
“We, as the Samagi Jana Sandhanaya, are moving forward. Along with that, people can connect with those who are accepted by the public.”
“Today, all the constituency organizers and MPs of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya unanimously proposed that I lead the election campaign as the Prime Ministerial candidate under my leadership.”
