Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Sri Lanka’s New Prime Minister

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 2:57 pm

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, a National People’s Power (NPP) MP, was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Amarasuriya was sworn in a short while ago in front of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has made history as the third female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Amarasuriya also took her oath as the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Technology, Health, and Investments in front of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.