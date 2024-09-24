Sep 24 2024 September 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Ranil decides not to contest in upcoming General Election

September 24, 2024
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Photo credit: UNP Official Facebook page

The United National Party (UNP) says that former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will not run in the upcoming General Election in Sri Lanka.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardena and Chairman Wajira Abeywardana also said that Wickremesinghe does not plan to enter Parliament through the National List.

