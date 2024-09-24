Ranil decides not to contest in upcoming General Election
Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 1:40 pm
The United National Party (UNP) says that former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will not run in the upcoming General Election in Sri Lanka.
UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardena and Chairman Wajira Abeywardana also said that Wickremesinghe does not plan to enter Parliament through the National List.
