New Sri Lankan cabinet to be sworn in, Parliament dissolution expected

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 12:20 pm

The new Sri Lankan government’s cabinet is scheduled to be sworn in today (September 24), according to Vijitha Herath, a Member of Parliament from the National People’s Power (NPP).

He also mentioned that they plan to discuss dissolving Parliament with the President after that.

Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, the General Secretary of the NPP, noted that MP Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, whose appointment was announced in a gazette, is expected to be sworn in today as a new cabinet minister.

The new cabinet will have four ministers.

New ministry secretaries are also expected to be appointed today, according to Dr. Abeysinghe.

It is expected that Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, an MP from the NPP, will be appointed as the new Prime Minister.

Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi was appointed yesterday (September 23) by the Election Commission to fill the vacancy left by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who became the President.

A parliamentary official said that there is no legal issue in appointing him to the cabinet before he takes his oath as a Member of Parliament.

It is believed that the President’s gazette on dissolving Parliament will likely be issued around midnight today (September 24).

The gazette will also mention the date of the parliamentary election and the day for calling nominations.