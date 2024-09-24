Ranil Wickremesinghe cites lack of SLPP voter support in Presidential Election
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he did not receive as many votes as he had expected from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
He reportedly made this remark during a meeting with supporters and friends at his political office on Flower Road, Colombo, on Monday (September 23).
In the presidential election held on September 21, 2024, Wickremesinghe received 2,299,767 votes, which is 17.27% of the total votes.
He explained that while SLPP ministers and MPs supported him, the public did not follow their lead.
He also said that most SLPP members voted for Anura Dissanayake.
Wickremesinghe stressed that the focus now should be on preparing for the general election.
During the meeting, United National Party (UNP) members suggested contesting the election under the “Elephant” symbol, which Wickremesinghe supported.
He added that for the general election, at least four new candidates should be introduced from each district.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sajith Premadasa rejects alliance with UNP for upcoming Sri Lankan General Election September 24, 2024
- Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Sri Lanka’s New Prime Minister September 24, 2024
- Ranil decides not to contest in upcoming General Election September 24, 2024
- New Sri Lankan cabinet to be sworn in, Parliament dissolution expected September 24, 2024
- Ranil Wickremesinghe cites lack of SLPP voter support in Presidential Election September 24, 2024