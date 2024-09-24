President Anura receives blessings from Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith in Colombo

Posted by Editor on September 24, 2024 - 9:18 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, on Monday afternoon (September 23) to receive his blessings.

The President visited the Archbishop’s official residence in Borella, where he had a brief conversation with His Eminence, inquiring about his well-being.

During the meeting, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith shared the following sentiments:

“I wish Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who has been elected as President by the majority of the people of Sri Lanka, all the best. At this moment, the responsibility of bringing about the necessary change in Sri Lanka has been entrusted to him by the people of this country.

This could be a difficult and challenging task. We pledge our full support and blessings for this endeavor. I especially request that he continually keep in mind the needs of the poor in this country as he carries out his duties.”

In response to a journalist’s question, His Eminence Cardinal Ranjith mentioned that the President had assured him he would make every effort to establish a proper foundation for investigating the Easter attacks and uncovering the truth behind them.

Also present at the event were Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo, His Eminence Maxwell Silva and His Eminence J. D. Anthony; Rev. Father Anton Ranjith; Spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo, Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando; Rev. Father Joseph Indika; Rev. Father Jude Samantha Fernando; MP Vijitha Herath; Former MP Bimal Ratnayake; and President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne.

Following this, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also visited the Dewatagaha Mosque in Colombo, where he received blessings from the Moulavis.