Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Nepal for personal visit

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday (September 23), via Sri Lankan Airlines.

Sources from the Sri Lankan embassy in Nepal revealed that Rajapaksa’s visit is personal and family-oriented, with plans to visit various Buddhist sites, including a trip to Bharatpur.

Rajapaksa is reported to have strong ties with Nepal’s Chaudhary Group, which has investments in Sri Lanka and has extended several invitations for him to visit Nepal.

He will be staying at Hotel Vivanta in Jhamsikhel during his stay.

Rajapaksa had previously fled Sri Lanka two years ago following a major uprising in the country.

He later returned to Sri Lanka but has kept a low profile since then.

Meanwhile, back in Sri Lanka, a significant political event unfolded as Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician, was sworn in as the newly elected President on Monday (September 23).

(Courtesy: myRepublica)