SriLankan Airlines obtains Government’s approval to recruit foreign pilots
Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 11:50 am
The SriLankan Airlines says it has already obtained the approval of the Government of Sri Lanka to recruit foreign pilots.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines Richard Nuttal explained that the decision to recruit foreign pilots for SriLankan Airlines was taken to meet the current pilot shortage faced by the national airline.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- SriLankan Airlines obtains Government’s approval to recruit foreign pilots September 14, 2023
- First review of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka to commence today September 14, 2023
- Underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ arrested September 14, 2023
- Train strike called off September 14, 2023
- Sri Lanka Railways informed 84 railway workers to report to work immediately September 13, 2023