SriLankan Airlines obtains Government’s approval to recruit foreign pilots

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 11:50 am

The SriLankan Airlines says it has already obtained the approval of the Government of Sri Lanka to recruit foreign pilots.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines Richard Nuttal explained that the decision to recruit foreign pilots for SriLankan Airlines was taken to meet the current pilot shortage faced by the national airline.