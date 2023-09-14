Sep 14 2023 September 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 NoComment

SriLankan Airlines obtains Government’s approval to recruit foreign pilots

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 11:50 am

SriLankan Airlines

The SriLankan Airlines says it has already obtained the approval of the Government of Sri Lanka to recruit foreign pilots.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines Richard Nuttal explained that the decision to recruit foreign pilots for SriLankan Airlines was taken to meet the current pilot shortage faced by the national airline.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY