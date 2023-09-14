Nishantha Muthuhettigama remanded
September 14, 2023
Former Member of Parliament Nishantha Muthuhettigama has been remanded by the Galle Chief Magistrate until September 21.
The decision came after Muthuhettigama was accused of illegally assembling a jeep. The court has ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing.
