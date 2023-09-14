Nishantha Muthuhettigama remanded

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 12:55 pm

Former Member of Parliament Nishantha Muthuhettigama has been remanded by the Galle Chief Magistrate until September 21.

The decision came after Muthuhettigama was accused of illegally assembling a jeep. The court has ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing.