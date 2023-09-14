Sep 14 2023 September 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 NoComment

Nishantha Muthuhettigama remanded

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2023 - 12:55 pm

Nishantha Muthuhettigama

Former Member of Parliament Nishantha Muthuhettigama has been remanded by the Galle Chief Magistrate until September 21.

The decision came after Muthuhettigama was accused of illegally assembling a jeep. The court has ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY