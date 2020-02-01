SriLankan Airlines thanked their pilots and staff who volunteered to operate the charter flight yesterday (31) that repatriated the 33 Sri Lankan students and their families that were trapped in Wuhan which is considered to be the epicentre of the coronavirus.

The project was carried out on the instruction of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The passengers that were brought back with the help of many departments including the ground handling service were later handed over to the relevant authorities like armed forces and health authorities for necessary procedures.

“Our nation has always relied on our national carrier during times of crisis, be it a tsunami or a terror attack,” stated the Chairman of SriLankan Airlines, Ashok Pathirage.

Pathirage continued, “The Board of Directors and every employee of SriLankan Airlines are extremely proud of the selfless efforts of our 16 crew members who volunteered to fly into Wuhan, which is currently under a lockdown, going far beyond their call of duty.”

(Source: Ceylon Today)








