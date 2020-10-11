Fifteen Senior Police officers including ten Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and SSP Jaliya Senaratne have been transferred with immediate effect.

SSP Senaratne was transferred to the Kankesanthurai Division as Personal Assistant to the Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province due to disciplinary reason.

He held the post of Police Spokesman and Director of Police Public Affairs.

The transferred DIGs are: Sajeewa Medawatta from Welfare Division to DIG in charge of the Human Resource Management Division, M.N. Sisira Kumara from DIG HRM Division to DIG Vanni, S.D.S.P. Sandanayaka from DIG Batticaloa to DIG Moneragala, A.L. Seneviratne from DIG Vanni to DIG in-charge of Tourism Division, K.N.J. Wedasingha from Acting DIG of Western Province (North) to DIG Galle, K.V.D.A.J. Karavita from DIG Tourism to Communications Division, H.K.K.D. Vijaya Sri from Moneragala to DIG Western Province (North), A.G. J. Chandra Kumara from DIG Galle to DIG in charge of IT Division, E.M.U.V. Gunaratne from DIG of Media Division to DIG of Environment Protection Division and G.A.N.L. Wijesena from DIG Batticaloa.

The Police National Commission (NPC) had approved the transfers recommended by Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne as part of service requirement.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana, who is in charge as DIG of Legal, Disciplinary and Conduct, had been appointed also as the Acting Police Spokesman.

SP H.D.S.U Jayasekera, ASP G.L. Weththasingha, ASP M.M. Kumarasinghe and ASP K.M.S.A.B. Karunaratne were also among those transferred.

