SSP Nihal Thalduwa appointed as new Police Media Spokesman

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana has been removed from the post of Police Media Spokesman and Senior Superintendent of Police Nihal Thalduwa has been appointed as the new Police Media Spokesman with immediate effect.

The Public Security Ministry Secretary approved the appointment.

SSP Thalduwa who served as the Director of the Terrorism Investigation Unit was appointed as the new Director of the Police Media Unit in March 2021.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, who is currently the Director of the Police Crimes Division, has served as the Police Spokesman on five occasions from 2011 to date.