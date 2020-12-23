While clarifying that State sponsorship has not been given to the alleged cure for COVID-19, made by shaman Dhammika Bandara from Kegalle, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana noted the Government cannot stop people from consuming it since the Pharmacology Unit of the Ayurveda Department has approved the syrup as a food supplement.

Addressing the weekly Cabinet Media briefing yesterday (22), Dr. Pathirana claimed that proper tests are conducted under the supervision of the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Professor Channa Jayasumana regarding the syrup.

He noted that they are hoping to obtain clearance from an Ethics review committee, which has been recognised by the Clinical Trials Evaluation Committee today (23) after which the syrup will be tested under evidence-based tests to ensure that the syrup can actually cure COVID-19 patients. The syrup will be subjected to a clinical trial subsequently. The trial is called a ‘Placebo-Controlled Double-Blind Randomised Clinical Trial’, Dr. Pathirana said further.

“Afterwards, we will decide whether this can be used as a medication. Even though the approval for a medication has not been granted, people can still consume the syrup as a food item since the said Unit has approved it,” he noted.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)