A newly elected government will constitutionally safeguard public sector employees against political revenge, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said at a meeting held in Maharagama yesterday (12).

The Prime Minister also said that a newly elected government will restore every right that public sector employees lost during the Yahapalana government. He also observed that all governments from 1977 to 2005 weakened the government sector.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa pointed out that the government was able to successfully face the COVID-19 pandemic because they strengthened the government service. “If it was not for strengthening the government service, how could we have successfully face this pandemic?” he questioned

Prime Minister Rajapaksa also noted that the Yahapalana government, as soon as they secured power, put government officials in jail. “Thousands of public sector employees were brought before the FCID and were given a hard time. The Yahapalana government always looked at public sector workers with suspicion. It damaged the honour of all State sector workers and even the Judiciary. There are audio tapes where some MPs attempted to influence them during the Yahapalana regime. With all this pressure, public officials did not work to their full potential. They were reluctant to take decisions. We must change this situation. We will make sure that the Constitution of this country secures State sector employees against political revenge.”

Prime Minister Rajapaksa also said that the Yahapalana regime abandoned the project to recruit graduates to the public service. “However, both I and the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have reinstated this project. So we will recruit all unemployed graduates. We have already commenced the project to give government employment opportunities to low income earning families. We will continue the project after the General election.” Premier Rajapaksa also observed.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)