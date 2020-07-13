Jul 13 2020 July 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

No postal voting in Rajanganaya

Marking of postal ballots for the 2020 Parliamentary Election will not take place within the Rajanganaya Divisional Secretariat area today.

The District Secretary of Anuradhapura said following the detection of several new coronavirus cases from the area during the past few days, a decision was taken to suspend the postal voting process.

The Secretary said a new date to conduct postal voting in the area will be announced by the National Election Commission.

Six residents of Rajanganaya tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

(Source: News Radio)

