Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged administrative service officers to use electricity sparingly in state offices until the prevalent power crisis is addressed.

The Premier made this request speaking at the annual convention of the Sri Lanka Administrative Services held at the Nelum Pokuna.

President Maithripala Sirisena was also in attendance.

The Prime Minister said a committee has been appointed under the directives of the President to seek solutions to the present power crisis adding the committee is due to present a report on its findings to the Cabinet of Ministers and Parliament.

Premier Wickremesinghe further stated the Temple Trees will operate on generators to meet the demand for electricity, instead of obtaining power from the National Power Grid.

(Source: News Radio)