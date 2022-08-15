STF arrest Harak Kata’s Leading gunman ‘Kadira’

The leading gunman of the notorious criminal figure Nandun Chintaka alias ‘Harak Kata’ was arrested at a lodge in Boralesgamuwa yesterday night (August 14), the Police Special Task Force (STF) said.

The arrestee was identified as 27-year-old, Prabodha Kumara alias ‘Kadira’ from Midigama area in Weligama.

Preliminary investigations uncovered that ‘Kadira’ had been conspiring a crime while staying at a lodge in Boralesgamuwa. A firearm and 17 grams of heroin were also taken into custody from the possession of the suspect.

‘Kadira’ is connected to a series of crimes including rape, murder, and theft, said Sri Lanka Police adding that the suspect on the instructions of ‘Harak Kata’ shot and injured two men in Weligama identified as ‘Chooti Mama’ and Roshan alias ‘Jacka’.

He has been handed over to the Matara Crimes Prevention Division for further investigations.