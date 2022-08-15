Activist Dhaniz Ali granted bail

‘Aragalaya’ activist Dhaniz Ali, who was arrested for forcibly entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) and disrupting the broadcast, has been granted bail.

Activist Dhaniz Ali was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe earlier today (August 15) by the Department of Prisons.

Accordingly, Dhaniz Ali was released on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000 and a cash bail worth Rs. 25,000.

The suspect was ordered to visit the Cinnamon Gardens Police and provide a statement after being released on bail.