Sri Lanka decided to further limit Government expenditure in view of the ongoing economic crisis.

Accordingly, it is reported that a special circular in this regard has also been issued.

The Sri Lanka Government has informed the Secretaries of the Ministries to strictly follow the instructions given by the Treasury regarding expenditure restraint.

It has been decided to suspend the hiring of new buildings for government offices or entering into new lease or lease agreements until further notice.

It is also stated that the approval of the Treasury should be obtained before extending the existing contracts for obtaining vehicles for government purposes.

It has also been informed to reduce the use of paper as much as possible and to carry out the necessary activities through electronic communication methods.