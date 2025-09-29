STF arrests suspect in Kottawa with drugs and ammunition

A 24-year-old resident of Angulana, Moratuwa, was arrested in a raid carried out on Rukmale Road, Kottawa, on September 28, 2025.

The operation was conducted in the afternoon by officers from the Special Task Force (STF) Jayawardenapura camp.

During the raid, officers seized 75.400 grams of heroin, 458 live ammunition rounds of various types, a T-56 magazine, 30 forged vehicle number plates, 15 revenue licenses, 15 insurance certificates, and two mobile phones.

The suspect was handed over to the Western Province (South) Crimes Division, which is carrying out further investigations.