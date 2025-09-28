Sri Lanka President highlights year of stability, unity, and global balance

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that over the past year, Sri Lanka has succeeded in maintaining balance in its diplomatic relations.

He further emphasised that in today’s interconnected world where economies and markets transcend national borders, no country can progress in isolation, and that Sri Lanka is working to elevate its global standing through sound diplomatic relations.

The President also noted that national unity must be strengthened in order to move the country forward, adding that the past year would be remembered in Sri Lankan history as one in which no ethnic conflict arose.

President Dissanayake made these remarks this afternoon (September 28) at the Reiyukai Hall in Tokyo, during a meeting with members of the Sri Lankan community living in Japan.

The event, organised jointly by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan and voluntary organisations, drew a large gathering that included members of the Maha Sangha, clergy of other faiths, professionals, and university students residing in Japan.

The President pointed out that neither Sri Lankans at home nor those abroad had brought the present government to power with expectations of personal privileges or favours. He stressed that the government is committed to delivering the transformation expected by the people, and that the success of its first year in office should be judged against that standard.

He further noted that over the past year, the government has already fulfilled a significant part of the people’s expectations for change by rebuilding the collapsed economy to ensure stability, strengthening the rule of law, establishing corruption-free governance, and making state institutions more efficient.

The President stated that in the context of a recovering economy, it is the government’s expectation to achieve its growth targets. He added that the forthcoming budget is not expected to introduce any new taxes, while efforts will also be made to reduce certain existing tax rates.

He urged Sri Lankans living in Japan to invest confidently in rebuilding Sri Lanka and to become stakeholders in the nation’s journey towards progress, assuring them that the government is ready to provide all necessary facilities for that purpose.

The President also responded to questions and concerns raised during the meeting.

Addressing the Sri Lankan community in Japan, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated:

You supported Sri Lanka’s new political transformation in various ways. You became participants and stakeholders in the political turning point that took place on 21 September, 2024. It has now been a year since we came to power. On what basis should the past year be judged? Whether it was good or bad should be measured against the hopes and expectations the people held when forming this government, not on the opinions of those who had different expectations. What was your purpose in helping the National People’s Power form a government at that time?

Just like you Sri Lankans living abroad, no one who helped form our government within the country did so to gain personal benefit, privileges, or rewards. All of you extended your support out of a shared aspiration, beyond individual interests, of what we as a nation should achieve. You acted with the aim of creating a new path instead of continuing along the old one.

Firstly, you recognised the need to strengthen the collapsed economy. Today, we have stabilised the country’s economy to a considerable extent. However, we still have a long journey ahead.

You also expected the rule of law to prevail. We see that in every developed country, the defining factor is equality before the law. In principle, all are equal before the law. Yet, in our experience, some are of the view that they are above the law while the law applies only to others. This inequality was created through power and wealth. But today, no one in Sri Lanka is above the law and the law applies to everyone.

For nation-building, what is needed is economic stability, the rule of law, reduced corruption and fraud and an efficient state machinery. Today, for the first time in 76 years, Sri Lanka has a government that does not steal or misuse the people’s money. However, more progress is needed, because the state apparatus itself must also be freed from old practices. We have already taken the first step towards that change.

We have also taken the initial steps necessary to build an efficient public service.

Building strong diplomatic relations is of paramount importance. No country today can function in isolation, as we are all interconnected through economics, technology and global markets. While national boundaries remain, they no longer limit economic or market interactions; they have effectively been transcended. For a country to progress, it is essential to maintain strong, stable and well-defined foreign relations. Over the past year, I believe we have largely succeeded in preserving the balance required in our diplomatic engagements. Without laying these fundamental foundations, nation-building cannot be achieved.

Our country is home to diverse ethnic and religious communities, each with its own unique culture. Therefore, our country is a country full of diverse people. This diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and to move the nation forward, it is essential to foster unity among all people. However, decades of political struggles have often led to alienation, with ethnic and religious conflicts being instigated.

Such divisions have been exploited for geopolitical agendas and a nation mired in conflict cannot progress. A country built on consensus, one that respects cultural diversity, linguistic differences and religious beliefs is essential for sustainable development. I believe the past year has been notable in that no ethnic conflict has escalated a significant achievement in Sri Lanka’s history. Yet, there is still more work to be done to strengthen national unity.

To construct a strong and lasting nation, a solid foundation is essential. For many years, our country has faced the consequences of a fractured foundation. Over the past year, we have successfully laid the strong groundwork necessary to move the country forward. The next step is to build upon this foundation, and in doing so, challenges arise at multiple levels. The government faces the challenge of generating revenue, the country must secure the foreign exchange required for imports, and the people need an environment where they can live freely while meeting their basic needs. It is important to recognize and address these challenges collectively as we continue the process of national rebuilding.

The government must focus on generating revenue. For the first time in Sri Lanka, we have exceeded the revenue targets set in the national budget this year. Importantly, government revenue should not come at the expense of businesses; instead, it should be driven by a strong external economy. The government’s role is to establish the legal frameworks and infrastructure necessary to support and expand this external economy.

As the external economy grows, the tax burden on citizens decreases, providing them with relief. Accordingly, we do not anticipate introducing any new taxes in this budget, and we are also working to gradually reduce certain existing taxes in the future. These measures form part of a broader economic strategy, which relies on building a robust external economy.

We have placed special emphasis on developing the tourism industry. By 2030, we aim to attract 4 million tourists and grow the sector into an $8 billion economy. To achieve this, the government is improving the infrastructure needed by businesses and creating a supportive environment for tourism. Enhancing Sri Lanka’s international image is also a priority, and reports are already highlighting the country as a top tourist destination.

At the same time, the country is attracting the investments it needs. While the government continues to invest in critical infrastructure such as highways, electricity, and water, it is the private sector that must drive economic activities. Sri Lanka possesses vast tea estates that, despite their potential, are not generating income proportional to the value of the land. Our most valuable resource land must be managed efficiently. Accordingly, state-owned companies controlling unproductive estates have been instructed to make these lands available for investment. We invite private investors to seize these opportunities, while the government focuses on creating an enabling environment for economic growth.

It is the responsibility of the government to build an economy that generates employment, and today we are fulfilling that duty. With dedicated effort over the coming years, we can overcome the economic hardships that have affected our country.

We have also taken significant steps to make the public service more efficient, with digitalization as a central focus. By next year, all government transactions will be conducted online, and systems such as tenders and customs will also be fully digitized. We are confident in the success of these initiatives.

For too long, the very people who made the laws in our country have acted contrary to them, knowing that enforcement was weak. Moving forward, it will not be enough to have laws; we must ensure they are implemented. This commitment is already being demonstrated, as evidenced by the recent gathering of 40 parties in a single room. Citizens must have respect for the law, and we are cultivating that culture.

Addressing the national question is also a priority. Our governance approach ensures that there will be no further conflict between Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims. The people of the North, who suffered greatly during the war, are now being provided with equal rights, development opportunities, and legal protection to foster national unity and prevent the recurrence of conflict.

We are taking decisive action to protect our children from the threat of drugs, which are closely linked to organized crime. Measures are underway to dismantle this underground network of drugs and criminal activity.

Economic growth must benefit the people directly. Growth that does not improve citizens’ lives is meaningless. Beyond basic comforts, people must have access to economic opportunities. This includes modernizing agriculture and livestock sectors and expanding economic development into rural areas. Plans have already been prepared to achieve these goals.

The people of our country expressed their desire for new change and a new journey in the last presidential and general elections. We are working tirelessly to deliver that vision, and we look forward to your contribution. We ask not even for a glass of water; we invite you to bring investments and share the expertise you have gained abroad. We will provide the necessary support for you to participate in nation-building.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe, and other distinguished guests also participated in this event.