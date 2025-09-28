Ex-SLPP councillor Amal Silva arrested over vehicle fraud

Posted by Editor on September 28, 2025 - 6:00 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council and former Western Provincial Councillor, Amal Silva, has been arrested by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad.

Police said he was taken into custody today (September 28) along with three luxury SUVs worth around Rs. 60 million, allegedly registered using forged documents. The vehicles include a Land Rover and a Mitsubishi Jeep.

Investigations have revealed that the vehicles were illegally imported and registered with the Department of Motor Traffic using fraudulent registration numbers. The numbers reportedly belonged to government-owned vehicles, and fake documents had been created to facilitate the registration.

Silva was arrested during a raid carried out based on intelligence received by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad. He is expected to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (September 29).