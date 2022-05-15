STF arrests two with US$ 47,000 transferred via Undiyal system

Two persons who were trying to transfer US$ 47,000 through the Undiyal system have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrest was made in the Boralesgamuwa and Pillawa areas.

STF said the suspects were arrested for having failed to disclose the mode of revenue and possessing money illegally.

The STF said, acting on intelligence alert a man has been arrested at Perera Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa on suspicion of possessing US$ 47,000 which is equivalent to LKR 17,155,000.

A 52-year old man from Boralesgamuwa was also arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the money laundering.

The two arrested persons were handed over to the Kirulapone Illegal Assets Investigation Division.