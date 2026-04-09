STF busts massive Yala cannabis farm

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 9, 2026 - 10:44 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) officers raided two cannabis cultivations inside Yala National Park yesterday (April 8), uncovering 160,000 plants grown across about three acres in the Thalaguruhela Rock area.

The raid was carried out by officers attached to the STF Lahugala Camp within the Ethimale Police Division.

Following the operation, samples of the cannabis were kept as case material, while the remaining plants were destroyed by fire at the site.

Ethimale Police have launched further investigations to identify and arrest the suspects connected to the cultivation.