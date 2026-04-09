GMOA launches 48-hour nationwide strike over post-intern appointments

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 9, 2026 - 8:34 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has launched a 48-hour islandwide token strike from 8:00 AM today (April 09), in protest against the appointment of post-internship medical officers.

The trade union says the Ministry of Health has broken conditions that were previously agreed upon with the association.

The move comes after the Ministry yesterday (April 08), announced duty stations for 436 newly qualified medical officers who had applied for post-intern appointments.

The Ministry also informed them to report for duty at their assigned government hospitals or health institutions from today until April 11, 2026.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa said the association decided to begin the 48-hour nationwide strike at government hospitals in response to what it describes as a violation of the agreed conditions by the Ministry of Health.