President pledges stronger support for local industries

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 8, 2026 - 8:12 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said today (April 08) that strengthening local industries is a key government priority and that more opportunities will be created for domestic businesses to meet future government procurement needs.

He made these remarks during a discussion with the Ceylon United Business Alliance (CUBA) held this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, attention focused on the challenges facing local industries due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The President and participants also discussed the difficulties faced by industrialists and practical solutions that could be introduced to support the sector.

The discussion also covered several key issues affecting local industries, including the cess tax, the shortage of human resources in the industrial sector and the entry of illegally imported goods into the country.

Participants further raised concerns over the influx of substandard goods into the local market. It was noted that coordinated action with relevant institutions is needed to address these issues.

The meeting also looked at the need to streamline the clearance of containers and reduce inefficiencies in the process. It was decided to continue discussions with the relevant sectors on this matter.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe, and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma were among the government representatives present.

Chairperson of the Ceylon United Business Alliance, Tania S. Abeysekera, and several members of the Alliance also attended the discussion.