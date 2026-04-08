Renovated Colombo Central Bus Terminal opens for New Year travel

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 8, 2026 - 12:24 pm

The Ministry of Transport says that operations at the renovated Colombo Central Bus Terminal began today (April 8).

The bus terminal was renovated under the “Clean Sri Lanka” national programme, implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, with labour support from the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Under the first phase, the development work includes repairing the existing buildings, constructing an information centre, setting up a sanitation complex, and preparing an external parking and queuing area for buses.

Once the renovation work is fully completed, the ground floor will be used as the bus terminal area, the second floor as rest areas for drivers and conductors, and the third floor as a centre for administrative and operational activities for public use.

Special transport services for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season are planned to operate from the bus terminal starting tomorrow (April 9).

For that purpose, around 1,500 additional buses have been deployed, and the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that buses will operate from the Colombo Central Bus Terminal to many destinations, including Hatton, Badulla, Kandy, Bandarawela, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Jaffna, Chilaw, and Puttalam.

Meanwhile, renovations at Fort Railway Station are scheduled to commence tomorrow (April 9).