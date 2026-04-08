Lanka IOC raises Diesel prices
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 8, 2026 - 8:54 am
Lanka IOC has increased the prices of XtraMile Diesel, Super Diesel and Xtra Green Diesel.
Under the revised prices, XtraMile Diesel now costs Rs. 590 per litre, Super Diesel costs Rs. 600 per litre, and Xtra Green Diesel costs Rs. 620 per litre.
The price of XtraMile Diesel has gone up from Rs. 551 to Rs. 590, while Super Diesel has increased from Rs. 572 to Rs. 600 per litre.
Xtra Green Diesel has also been raised from Rs. 588 to Rs. 620 per litre.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Renovated Colombo Central Bus Terminal opens for New Year travel April 8, 2026
- Lanka IOC raises Diesel prices April 8, 2026
- US-Iran two-week ceasefire sets stage for high-stakes Islamabad talks April 8, 2026
- Sri Lanka Defence Committee focuses on land release, road reopening and recovery April 7, 2026
- Former SLRC Chairman, Director General arrested April 7, 2026