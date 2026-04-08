Lanka IOC raises Diesel prices

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 8, 2026 - 8:54 am

Lanka IOC has increased the prices of XtraMile Diesel, Super Diesel and Xtra Green Diesel.

Under the revised prices, XtraMile Diesel now costs Rs. 590 per litre, Super Diesel costs Rs. 600 per litre, and Xtra Green Diesel costs Rs. 620 per litre.

The price of XtraMile Diesel has gone up from Rs. 551 to Rs. 590, while Super Diesel has increased from Rs. 572 to Rs. 600 per litre.

Xtra Green Diesel has also been raised from Rs. 588 to Rs. 620 per litre.