STF deployed to Colombo Police stations to combat gang shootings

Posted by Editor on January 22, 2025 - 8:30 am

Steps have been taken to deploy the Police Special Task Force (STF) to police stations in Colombo as part of intensified anti-crime operations to curb shootings between organized criminal gangs.

According to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga, this is the first time the STF has been assigned to regular police stations. Small teams of the STF will assist police in specific areas to strengthen law enforcement efforts.

Seven gang-related shootings have been reported so far this year, resulting in five fatalities. Most incidents occurred in Colombo and surrounding areas, including Mount Lavinia, Kohuwala, Aththidiya and Badowita.

To further address the rise in criminal activity, sudden roadblocks and increased mobile patrols will be conducted during both day and night in high-risk areas.

These measures aim to ensure public safety and bring an end to the escalating violence between criminal gangs.