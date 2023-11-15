Student dies after school wall collapses in Wellampitiya

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2023 - 12:50 pm

A 06-year-old child has died while five other students were injured after a wall of Weragoda School in Wellampitiya collapsed on a group of students.

Accordingly, several students were rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition.

However, the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained any serious injuries.