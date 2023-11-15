Nov 15 2023 November 15, 2023 November 16, 2023 NoComment

Student dies after school wall collapses in Wellampitiya

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2023 - 12:50 pm

Police line do not cross - Crime

A 06-year-old child has died while five other students were injured after a wall of Weragoda School in Wellampitiya collapsed on a group of students.

Accordingly, several students were rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo, while another was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo.

Hospital sources confirmed that one of the five students receiving treatment at the National Hospital is in critical condition.

However, the student admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has not sustained any serious injuries.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY