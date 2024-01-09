Supplementary medical professionals in Sri Lanka launch token strike over unfair allowance raise

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2024 - 9:55 am

Professionals in Supplementary Medical Service have launched a token strike today (January 09) at 08:00 AM at all government hospitals, against the government’s decision to not provide them with the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance of Rs. 35,000.

Commenting on the issue, the president of the Joint Council for Professions of Supplementary Medicine, Ravi Kumudesh questioned the Cabinet’s decision to increase Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for government doctors but not for health professionals.

Ravi Kumudesh said the supplementary medical professionals have completely been neglected by the government when serving “economic justice”.

He also vowed to go on a continuous strike if the authorities do not resolve the issue.

The Cabinet on Monday (January 08) approved President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to double the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance paid to government doctors from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 70,000.