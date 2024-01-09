Chaminda Wijesiri resigns from Parliament

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2024 - 12:10 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Badulla Districts MP Chaminda Wijesiri has submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

The Parliamentarian disclosed this while speaking during the first parliamentary sitting of the year 2024 which started at 09:30 AM today (January 09).

MP Chaminda Wijesiri said he is giving up active politics as well. “I don’t have any issue with SJB, though I am going out of politics,” he also said.