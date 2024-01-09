Sri Lanka to renovate 1,500km of roads in 2024 within 06 months

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2024 - 2:13 pm

The Department of Government Information (DGI) has revealed plans to renovate 1,500 kilometers of roads in Sri Lanka.

Construction of these roads were inaugurated under the 100,000-kilometre roads programme. However, the construction work was later suspended and is now set to resume.

The estimated cost for renovating these roads is Rs. 20 billion, and the entire project is expected to be finished within six months in 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light for the renovation of optional roads, byways, and rural roads covering a total of 100,000 kilometers within a six-month period.

The Minister of Transport and Highways proposed this plan to renovate selected highways and byways. The goal is to make them usable for transportation within the first half of the year.