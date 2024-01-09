Sri Lanka to establish separate counters to issue TIN at divisional secretariats, public places
Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry has instructed officials to establish dedicated counters at every Divisional Secretariats for the issuance of Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) for individuals aged 18 and above.
Furthermore, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has instructed the implementation of similar counters at strategic locations such as State Banks, the Department for the Registration of Persons, and the Department of Motor Traffic.
These directives were issued during a meeting with representatives from the Inland Revenue Department, State Administration and the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) to enhance TIN issuance activities.
The Minister said he expects an efficient process for issuing TIN, similar to the issuing of the QR codes for fuel as was done earlier.
The discussion also addressed optimizing the online registration application form, with a goal to expedite the TIN issuance time frame to less than five days.
