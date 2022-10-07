Supreme Court grants leave to proceed with two petitions filed over economic crisis

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has granted leave to proceed with the two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and several others.

FR petitions filed calling for an investigation into financial mismanagement and the current economic crisis in the country and appropriate legal action against them.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Auditor General to submit a report on failure to maintain the Sri Lankan Rupee at 203 against the US Dollar and the failure to duly seek the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).