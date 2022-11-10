Supreme Court orders to produce Wasantha Mudalige before a Magistrate

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court today (November 10) issued an interim order directing the authorities to produce Convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige before a Magistrate.

In addition, the Supreme Court also ordered for Mudalige to be produced to the Judicial Medical Officer of the Karapitiya Hospital.

Mudalige is currently detained under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for 90-days, and the orders were made when a Fundamental Rights application challenging his detention was taken up today (November 10).

The application was called up in the presence of Justices Vijith Malalgoda, and S. Thurairajah who ordered for the examination of the FR petition to commence on the 31st of January 2023.

The petitioner in the application is Wasantha Mudalige, and President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris appeared for him in the Supreme Court.